Waco volunteer rescuers spot deer stuck in flooding

Waco volunteer rescuers spotted a deer stuck in the flooding in the Houston area.
The picture was taken in Kingwood.
The Waco volunteer rescuers have helped evacuate several by boat in one neighborhood and have now been escorted by police to another neighborhood to help evacuate.
The National Weather Service has declared a flash flood emergency in the Houston area on Sunday.More >>
The disaster is unfolding on an epic scale, with the nation's fourth-largest city mostly paralyzed by the storm that has parked itself over the Gulf Coast.More >>
A Houston police officer drowned in flood waters over the weekend, according to a report from the Houston Chronicle.More >>
