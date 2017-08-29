Waco volunteer rescuers spot deer stuck in flooding - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Waco volunteer rescuers spot deer stuck in flooding

TEXAS (KXXV) -

Waco volunteer rescuers spotted a deer stuck in the flooding in the Houston area.

The picture was taken in Kingwood.

The Waco volunteer rescuers have helped evacuate several by boat in one neighborhood and have now been escorted by police to another neighborhood to help evacuate.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly