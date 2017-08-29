Waco businesses to donate proceeds to Harvey relief - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Waco businesses to donate proceeds to Harvey relief

Several Waco businesses are donating proceeds to Hurricane Harvey relief efforts.

Clothing:

  • STG Waco said they will donate 100 percent of proceeds from #TexasStrong t-shirts to the Salvation Army.
  • Congress Clothing is donating 100 percent of proceeds from We Are One t-shirts to relief efforts.
  • Magnolia says it will donate all proceeds the company's "Texas Forever" shirts from Aug. 28 to the end of September. 

We will continuously update this list as more businesses announce donations. 

