More than 1,300 free football tickets claimed by families affected by Hurricane Harvey

Baylor University said they are offering families affected by Hurricane Harvey, free tickets to attend a football game.

Coach Matt Rhule said on Wednesday said that he believed that more than 1,300 free tickets have been claimed. 

The victims will also get free parking and a meal for Saturday's 6 p.m. season opener against Liberty at McLane Stadium.

Those affected can submit an online form by clicking here: 

McLane Stadium will also host a Friday night matchup of two top 10-ranked FCS programs.

Sam Houston State and Richmond will kick off at 6 p.m. CT Friday, and admission is free for all fans. 

Baylor's 2017 season opener is at 6 p.m. Saturday at McLane Stadium.

The Bears will face Liberty on Fan Appreciation Day, with the first 5,000 fans receiving a cooling towel and the first 500 kids in the berm seating to receive sunglasses.

Limited tickets are available by calling the Baylor Athletics Ticket Office at 254-710-1000 or ordering online at www.baylorbears.com/footballtickets. 

