Waco woman among thousands stranded on Carnival Cruise ships

A Waco woman is among thousands of passengers on Carnival Cruise ships that are stranded and unable to return to Galveston because of Harvey.

The woman, Genevieve Patty, said that the hardest part about being on the ship is the limited amount of medications. She said she was supposed to arrive in Galveston on Saturday at 8 a.m. before the storm.

Patty also said that one woman she met while on the cruise was worried about her pet who was being rescued, and another man on the ship with Parkinson disease is low on medication.

All Carnival cruise ships will be making stops to New Orleans to allow guests to disembark if they wish to make independent arrangements back home. They are expected to arrive in New Orleans Tuesday afternoon.

They will be also restocking on fuel and food while in New Orleans.

Patty said her plan is to fly from New Orleans to Dallas and try to get back to Waco from Dallas.

Carnival said based on the uncertainty of the port closure, the August 26th sailings of Carnival Valor and Carnival Freedom, and the August 27th departure of Carnival Breeze, will now be canceled.

A full refund will be automatically processed, including any pre-purchased Carnival Adventures, Fun Ship purchases, and beverage packages.

The refund will be processed to the original form of payment within three weeks. Additionally, a 25% future cruise credit will be applied to their next reservation with Carnival if booked within the next 60 days.

