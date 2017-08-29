Video of child wandering flooded street with sippy cup goes viral

A video on Twitter of a little girl wandering in the flooded streets holding her sippy cup in Pearland, TX has gone viral on Twitter.

In the video, the original poster, Renz Michael, makes sure the girl gets home to her parents. He asks her, “where are you going”, and the child walks him to her house.

I found this little girl walking in the streets alone. I decided to get her back to her house. #HurricaneHarvey Pearland, Texas. Houston pic.twitter.com/AE3sIFMTgi — Renz Michael (@renzalisasis) August 27, 2017

The parents told Micheal that she had snuck out of the house.

Michael is a sophomore at Pearland High School, according to the Houston Chronicle.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.