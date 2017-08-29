Airbnb to expand Disaster Response Program to Central Texas

Airbnb said it will be expanding its Disaster Response tool following Hurricane Harvey.

The tool provides free temporary housing accommodations to affected residents.

Airbnb said people can sign up to offer their homes to evacuees in areas around Austin, Dallas, College Station and Waco. The free listings will be extended through Sep. 25.

If you want to offer housing or are in need of a place to stay, this tool can be accessed on Airbnb's website.

