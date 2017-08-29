U.S. Department of Labor approves $10M grant following Hurricane Harvey

The U.S. Department of Labor approved a $10 million National Dislocated Worker Grant to assist int he cleanup and recovery efforts following Hurricane Harvey.

The grant is being awarded to the Texas Workforce Commission to help Texas assess the workforce needs and assist with cleanup, demolition, repair, renovation, and reconstruction activities.

The funds are being made available to the impacted counties to supplement state, local response and recovery efforts.

