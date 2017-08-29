Coldplay dedicates song to City of Houston

Coldplay dedicated a song to the City of Houston after Hurricane Harvey at their concert in Miami on Aug. 28.

The band was set to play in Houston on Aug. 25 but canceled their show due to the storms. They made this statement through their twitter.

Hi everyone in Houston, We really wanted to play tonight, but sitting here all together watching the news about the storm we feel that we can’t ask anyone to put their safety at risk. So, sadly, we will have to postpone. We will give details of rescheduling/refunding as soon as we can. We are really sorry for the inconveniences this will cause. Stay safe and see you soon.

A special song for Houston from last night's show.

