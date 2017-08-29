Oncor sends crews to Texas coast to assist with outages

More than 160 Oncor employees and contractors are headed to the Texas Gulf to assist with power outages amid Hurricane Harvey.

About two dozen crews in more than 70 trucks departed Tuesday morning to work with American Electric Power Texas in assessing damage to electrical infrastructure, set new utility poles in place of broken ones and repair power lines.

“This is all about neighbors helping neighbors, and we have been in contact with utilities in South Texas for nearly a week,” said Chief Operating Officer Jim Greer. “Now that the path of the storm is clearer for our own service territory, Oncor will be joining other out-of-state utilities along the Gulf. We have received help during our time of need, and it’s an honor to return the favor to help our fellow Texans.”

