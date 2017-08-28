Blood needed for those affected by Harvey in South Texas

Carter BloodCare has been looking for donors all summer and now the need for blood is even greater thanks to Harvey.

Carter BloodCare is working with blood banks in Houston and Corpus Christi. It's been sending units of blood south throughout the weekend and will continue to do so for the foreseeable future.

Clinton McCoy, an account consultant with Carter BloodCare, said they have no idea when the collection centers down south will be up and running again.

"It could be a week, two weeks, three weeks, of us still helping send them blood. So the storm is gone, the flood waters have receded, but they're still going to need help until their collections come back to meet the demand of their hospitals," said McCoy.

As of this morning, Carter BloodCare has delivered 1,000 units of blood to hospitals and their patients in need of life-saving transfusions.

If you'd like to donate blood, click here.

