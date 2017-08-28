Kendra Scott donating 50 percent of web sales for Harvey relief - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Kendra Scott donating 50 percent of web sales for Harvey relief

(Source: Kendra Scott) (Source: Kendra Scott)
TEXAS (KXXV) -

American designer Kendra Scott is donating 50 percent of all online sales on Aug. 29 to the American Red Cross for Harvey relief.

For online purchases

