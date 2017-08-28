Off-duty Waco officers headed to help victims of Hurricane Harvey

The Waco Police Department said several off-duty Waco Police Officers, other Law Enforcement officers, retired officers, a retired Marine have all volunteered to assist in relief efforts due to Hurricane Harvey.

They are currently driving to the Conroe-Woodlands area to conduct house to house rescues.

The Houston area Office of Emergency Management has given them the task of helping those individuals get to safety as that area has been unreachable due to flooding.

They have gathered five boats, two RV's, and several four-wheel drive vehicles to assist them in their task.

