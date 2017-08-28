Hewitt Veterans of Foreign Wars taking donations to help victims of Harvey

The Hewitt VFW Post 6008 is taking food, clothing, among other items to aid the distressed Texans in and around Houston.

Diapers & baby food are needed as well as toiletries, food, clothes of all kinds.

They are also asking to send can openers as no electricity available in most places.

You can send items to 725 Sun Valley Blvd in Hewitt 76643.

