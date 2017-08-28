Waco funeral home accepts donations for flooding victims - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Waco funeral home accepts donations for flooding victims

A Waco funeral home is accepting donations for flooding victims. 

Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home, located at 6101 Bosque Blvd, is accepting non-perishable food, water and clothing for victims of Hurricane Harvey. 

The funeral home is accepting donations Tuesday and Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. 

