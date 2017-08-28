Waco funeral home accepts donations for flooding victims

The National Weather Service has declared a flash flood emergency in the Houston area on Sunday.More >>
Here is a list of schools, businesses and government offices closed due to the flooding in our area. If you have a closing to report, email newsroom@kxxv.com.
The Waco Police Department said several off-duty Waco Police Officers, other Law Enforcement officers, retired officers, a retired Marine have all volunteered to assist in relief efforts due to Hurricane Harvey.
Before the storm that arrived Friday as a Category 4 hurricane is gone, some parts of Houston and its suburbs could get as much as 50 inches of rain.
