Bryan BBQ restaurant closed for water damage by Hurricane Harvey

A local barbeque restaurant is dealing with the worst flooding they’ve ever seen in their business because of Hurricane Harvey.

C&J Barbeque in Bryan was closed Monday because of water damage from the weekend's storm. Managers found water rushing down the walls Sunday morning and quickly put 20 buckets around the restaurant to catch the water.

The ceiling tiles in the men's bathroom buckled under the weight of the water. The pit room also had water all over the floor. Managers said they are used to minimal amounts of flooding or issues when it rains, but this is the worst they have ever seen in the 15 years they have been at this location.

They have spent the last two days squeegeeing water and trying to clean it up but as the rain continues, water keeps seeping in.

Managers say they are hoping to open this location again later this week, but it all depends on how soon the rain stops.

C&J Barbeque managers said their two other locations in College Station are still open.

