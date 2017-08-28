BP and BP Foundation to donate $750,000 to support Texas flood victims

The BP and BP Foundation said they have donated $750,000 to support the flood victims that have been impacted by Hurricane Harvey.

They said the donation will help provide food, water, health services and shelter which will be divided equally among the American Red Cross, Community Foundation of Greater Houston and United Way of Greater Houston with $250,000 going to each.

The BP Foundation also will match dollar for dollar donations that company employees make to these organizations or a local disaster relief organization of their choice to support relief efforts.

Houston is home to BP’s U.S. headquarters and the single-largest concentration of BP employees anywhere in the world, with roughly 4,500 people in the region.

In Texas, BP directly employs nearly 6,000 people and spends more than $9.2 billion with local businesses, supporting 28,000 jobs in the state.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.