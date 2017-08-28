BP and BP Foundation to donate $750,000 to support Texas flood victims

The National Weather Service has declared a flash flood emergency in the Houston area on Sunday.More >>
The National Weather Service has declared a flash flood emergency in the Houston area on Sunday.More >>
According to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, a woman was killed after a tree fell on her trailer home in Porter Texas, north of Houston.More >>
According to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, a woman was killed after a tree fell on her trailer home in Porter Texas, north of Houston.More >>
Before the storm that arrived Friday as a Category 4 hurricane is gone, some parts of Houston and its suburbs could get as much as 50 inches of rain.More >>
Before the storm that arrived Friday as a Category 4 hurricane is gone, some parts of Houston and its suburbs could get as much as 50 inches of rain.More >>
A government audit finds that more than 1 in 4 cases of possible sexual and physical abuse against nursing home patients apparently went unreported to police.More >>
A government audit finds that more than 1 in 4 cases of possible sexual and physical abuse against nursing home patients apparently went unreported to police.More >>