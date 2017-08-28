94-year-old man, wife rescued from flooded townhome

A 94-year-old man, William Jackson, his wife, JoAnn, and their poodle Nicky were rescued from their townhome in Houston after being stuck there since early Sunday morning.

The family of the man said that water started flooding into the first-floor garage around 2 a.m. and quickly rose to the second floor by noon. The couple was going to wait it out, but the city announced they were going to open the reservoirs.

This meant the water could have risen 10 more feet, leaving them without power on the third floor.

The man and his wife ate sandwiches in their bed by candlelight in their flooded home while they waited to be rescued. The water temporarily subsided Monday, and the man's family was able to rescue him by truck.

