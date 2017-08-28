CTX organization organizes drop off locations to collect donations

A Central Texas organization is accepting donations for Hurricane Harvey victims.

Gentle Transitions Hospice, located at 18683 Elm Creek Rd in Moody, is in the process of coordinating donation drop points around CTX.

They are accepting non-perishable items and are sending donations to the Bell County Expo Center and the Vista Community Church Donation Center in Temple.

If there are any businesses that would like to be a drop off location for supplies, contact Gentle Transitions Hospice.

Current drop off locations are located at Quality Care of Waco, located at 2501 Maple Ave, and Home Instead-Temple located at 3513 SW H K Dodgen Loop #203.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.