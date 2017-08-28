Cruise ships on the Gulf diverted to other ports

Officials from the Port of Galveston said the Coast Guard has no prediction when the port will reopen, but expect it to be closed until late this week.

All Carnival cruise ships will be making stops to new Orleans to allow guests to disembark if they wish to make independent arrangements back home.

Guests can also choose to sail back to Galveston that will depart New Orleans on Tuesday or Wednesday and expect to be in position to enter the Port of Galveston as soon as it re-opens, later in the week.

Carnival said based on the uncertainty of the port closure, the August 26th sailings of Carnival Valor and Carnival Freedom, and the August 27th departure of Carnival Breeze, will now be canceled.

A full refund will be automatically processed, including any pre-purchased Carnival Adventures, Fun Shop purchases, and beverage packages.

The refund will be processed to the original form of payment within three weeks. Additionally, a 25% future cruise credit will be applied to their next reservation with Carnival if booked within the next 60 days.

Royal Caribbean International is diverting Liberty of the Seas to Miami until conditions at the Port of Galveston permit safe travel.

Due to port closure because of Hurricane Harvey, Liberty was not able to make her scheduled arrival into Galveston.

Royal Caribbean anticipates Liberty will be able to return to Galveston on Friday, Sept. 1 conditions permitting.

The next sailing of Liberty of the Seas, scheduled for Sunday, August 27 has been canceled, and all guests will have their fares fully refunded and have been provided a future cruise credit.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.