Structural damage on Clifty Creek Lake Dam due to flooding

BRAZOS COUNTY, TX (KXXV) -

The Brazos Community Emergency Operations Center said there is a structural damage on Clifty Creek Lake Dam.

The Dam is located on T Ranch Rd. A partial breech occurred causing damage to FM 159.

The Brazos County Sheriff Department and the Texas Department of Transportation are on the scene assessing the situation.  

Residents are asked to avoid the area. 

