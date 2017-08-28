Leon County does not have any road closures/ donations accepted - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Leon County does not have any road closures/ donations accepted

(Source: Leon County Sheriff"s Office) (Source: Leon County Sheriff"s Office)
LEON COUNTY, TX (KXXV) -

The Leon County Sheriff's Office said they do not have any road closures as of this moment.

The sheriff's office said if anyone wants to donate, the public can make donations to the First United Methodist Church in Centerville. Items can be donated Aug. 28 from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly