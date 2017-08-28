Police investigate overnight robbery at gas station in Waco

The Waco Police Department said they are investigating an overnight robbery that took place at a gas station.

On Aug. 27 at around 10:50 p.m. officers responded to an aggravated robbery of a Cefco gas station located at 3001 Gholson Rd.

A male suspect entered the store with a handgun and demanded money from the clerk.

The suspect fled the store and was seen at the back of the store getting into a car.

The car left the parking lot and was last seen headed on Gholson.

The car was described as a red small SUV or minivan.

The suspect took an unknown amount of cash.

No injuries were reported and no arrests have been made.

The suspect is described as 6'0 tall, thin build, and was last seen wearing a black shirt, white tennis shoes and black bandana covering his face.

The investigation is ongoing.

