Gov. Abbott activates entire Texas National Guard in response to Hurricane Harvey

The Texas Governor Greg Abbott has activated the entire National Guard in response to Hurricane Harvey.

The total number of deployed guardsman has been of 12,000.

The National Guard will assist in the ongoing search and rescue efforts for any Texas in immediate danger and will be involved heavily in the recovery effort of the storm's aftermath.

The Texas Guard currently has approximately 3,000 personnel activated and mobilized for operations relating to Hurricane Harvey rescue and recovery.

This new mobilization by Governor Abbott send those who are physically able, not currently deployed, preparing to deploy or in a combat preparation cycle to answer the call for help and assist their fellow Texans in need. All Texas Military Department personnel should report to their respective units for further instructions.

