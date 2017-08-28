CTX Man to collect donations for South Texas

A Central Texas Hewitt man will be collecting donations and supplies to take down to South Texas.

Doug Gollihar said he will be collecting donations at the Walmart on Hewitt Drive Monday morning starting at 11:30 a.m.

He is putting together a team with one other person to travel to areas affected by Hurricane Harvey with his Jeep and boat.

If anyone is interested in helping Gollihar, you can contact him by phone at 719-422-2037.

