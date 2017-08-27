H-E-B on Valley Mills could run out of gas

The National Weather Service has declared a flash flood emergency in the Houston area on Sunday.More >>
Residents from two assisted living facilities in Clear Lake and Cypress who evacuated on Friday are staying at the Heartis Waco assisted living facility.
Rescuers pluck hundreds of people from rising floodwaters left in the wake of Hurricane Harvey.
The storm is currently off the Georgia coast 110 miles south of Charleston, SC, with winds of 35 mph.
