Baylor Soccer Cancels Monday’s HBU Match

Houston Texans' defensive end JJ Watt has started a fundraiser to support victims of Hurricane Harvey in Houston.More >>
Houston Texans' defensive end JJ Watt has started a fundraiser to support victims of Hurricane Harvey in Houston.More >>
The capacity crowd of 14,623 cheered McGregor on, but they quieted as the fight progressed and Mayweather showed his dominance.More >>
The capacity crowd of 14,623 cheered McGregor on, but they quieted as the fight progressed and Mayweather showed his dominance.More >>
Cheerleading coaches and school administrators in a Colorado district have been placed on leave and Denver police are investigating amid series of videos that show high school cheerleaders screaming in pain while...More >>
Cheerleading coaches and school administrators in a Colorado district have been placed on leave and Denver police are investigating amid series of videos that show high school cheerleaders screaming in pain while being pushed into splits during practice.More >>