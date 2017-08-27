Baylor Soccer Cancels Monday’s HBU Match

Baylor soccer’s match with the Houston Baptist Huskies, pushed back to a Monday, Aug. 28, match in Waco, has been canceled and will not be rescheduled.

With the ongoing threat of flooding and dangerous road conditions in Houston and throughout the state, the respective head coaches have opted to call off the contest in the interest of safety for the student-athletes.

The next contests for the Bears will be a weekend slate featuring Ball State on Friday, Sept. 1, at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Sept. 3, at noon, with both matches played in Waco at Betty Lou Mays Soccer Field.