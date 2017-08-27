Several road closures in Robertson County - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Several road closures in Robertson County

ROBERTSON COUNTY, TX (KXXV) -

The Robertson County Sheriff's Office said that the following roads are closed as of 5:17 p.m. Aug. 27:

  • Jackrabbit at OSR
  • Warren Rd. at FM 391 - Not closed, but water on the road
  • Watts Ln.
  • Old Hearne at Sadberry Rd.

