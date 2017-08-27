Mart VFD accepts donations for the Salvation Army - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Mart VFD accepts donations for the Salvation Army

(Source: Mart Volunteer Fire Department) (Source: Mart Volunteer Fire Department)
(KXXV) -

The Mart Volunteer Fire Department is taking donations for the Salvation Army in Waco for the victims of Hurricane Harvey.

They said that they will be taking donations to the Salvation Army on Monday and throughout the week. 

They added that they will have a drop off box at Read's Food Store.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly