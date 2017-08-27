Officials rescue horse from flooded creek in Bryan - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Officials rescue horse from flooded creek in Bryan

(Source: KXXV) (Source: KXXV)
BRYAN, TX (KXXV) -

Officials rescued a horse from a flooded creek in Bryan after a good samaritan spotted the horse and called 911.

The good Samaritan was driving on the highway when they saw the horse and pulled over.

This happened at Carter Creek on Sunday around 2:30 p.m.

