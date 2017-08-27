Dozens of residents from assisted living facilities from Houston area evacuate to Waco

Residents from two assisted living facilities in Clear Lake and Cypress who evacuated on Friday are staying at the Heartis Waco assisted living facility.

According to Heartis Waco Executive Director Rheadene Weber said 38 residents from the Houston area and at least 12 team members from those two facilities in the Houston area have been accommodated in apartments.

"We are so blessed, these folks, these seniors are safe and well protected. They are going to be here for the long-haul so we are set up and ready to care for them. It could go into several weeks, we don't know at this point," Weber said.

Weber said she was notified about the potential evacuation of the two Heartis communities on Friday morning, and they had everything prepared for them once they arrived that night.

"We want to make sure we continue to protect them. That we have everything in place to keep them safe," Weber said.

