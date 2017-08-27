School and business closures due to Tropical Storm Harvey

Here is a list of schools, businesses and government offices closed due to the flooding in our area. If you have a closing to report, email newsroom@kxxv.com. This list will be updated as soon as we get more information. Please refresh your page to make sure you have the latest information.

Schools

All Blinn College campuses will be closed Monday, 8/28. The decision regarding Tuesday, 8/29, will be made as quickly as possible.

College Station ISD classes canceled for Monday, Aug. 28

Bryan ISD has canceled classes for Monday, Aug. 28.

Hearne ISD has canceled classes for Monday, Aug. 28.

Snook ISD has canceled classes for Monday, Aug. 28

Caldwell ISD has canceled classes for Monday, Aug. 28

Texas A&M University College Station will be closed Monday, Aug. 28 and Tuesday, Aug. 29

Businesses

H-E-B stores in Bryan/College Station closing at 3 pm

Government Offices

All sanitation collections in College Station have to be postponed until further notice due to not having safe access to the Twin Oaks Landfill.

College Station recreational facilities and parks are closed until further notice.

