Rosenberg Police report massive sinkhole, update on road closures

Officials with the Rosenberg Police have reported a massive sinkhole in the 3900 block of FM 762, in front of 24 HR Fitness.

They're asking all motorists to avoid the area.

Officials are also asking residents to not leave their homes unless it is an emergency or if they're in the mandatory evacuation area. Police say the additional traffic is causing more problems in the city and surrounding areas.

Lamar CISD has canceled school for the week. Classes will resume Tuesday, September 5th.

There are also roadways closed in Rosenberg.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.