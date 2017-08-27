City asks for volunteers with flat bottom, low water boats to he - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

City asks for volunteers with flat bottom, low water boats to help with rescues

(Source: Texas Military Department) (Source: Texas Military Department)
LEAGUE CITY, TX (KXXV) -

League City Police Department was asking for people with flat bottom or low water boats to assist with rescues and evacuations on Facebook. 

They said that they have received hundreds of names and numbers of volunteers from the areas. They said they are attempting to contact every person who offered to help, but it may take a long time. 

They added that if they do not respond, they appreciate your offer, but are simply overwhelmed by the number of people who offered to help.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly