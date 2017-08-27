City asks for volunteers with flat bottom, low water boats to help with rescues

League City Police Department was asking for people with flat bottom or low water boats to assist with rescues and evacuations on Facebook.

They said that they have received hundreds of names and numbers of volunteers from the areas. They said they are attempting to contact every person who offered to help, but it may take a long time.

They added that if they do not respond, they appreciate your offer, but are simply overwhelmed by the number of people who offered to help.

