Brazos County emergency information, road closures

Officials with the Brazos County Sheriff's Office have released information for residents in the county.

Remember, if you or someone you know is in need of shelter, please call 211 for information.

All parks and recreation facilities within both College Station and Bryan are closed due to flooding. Lake Bryan is currently closed to the public due to the severe weather and concern for patron safety. The grounds will reopen when weather permits.

The Community Emergency Operations Center continues to monitor the situation. Due to the amount of rain, there are numerous road closures throughout Brazos County.

Brazos County

Rock Prairie at Sulphur Springs and Lick Creek

Peach Creek Road east of Highway 6

10306 FM 1179

Iris at I&GN

Greens Prairie Trail between the railroad and I&GN

Old Reliance at Wallace (water running over road)

East State Hwy. 21, Wickson Bridge (flooding in westbound lane)

8800 East State Hwy. 21 (flooding in westbound lane)

Hardy Weedon Rd. at Lake Front Dr., Lake Front Subdivision (dam is full, spill over imminent)

Merka at 1179 (road closed)

Bryan

Palasota between Mockingbird and Groesbeck

Dumas at MLK (water over road)

Copperfield Drive at Williamsburg Dr.

3400 Block of Old Reliance (4″ water over road)

Old Reliance at Austin Creek east to Austin’s Colony

Copperfield at the pool (road closed)

1113 West 17th St. (water on road)

MLK at Harlem (road flooded)

Broadmoor between Burning Tree and Camelot, low-water bridge (closed)

Northbound lanes of Texas and Lightfoot (water on the road)

Woodville at 2404 (water over road)

Laura at Woodville (water over road)

Waco at Old Kurten Rd. (water over road)

College Station

Wilderness Drive in Raintree Subdivision (water over roadway)

Royder Road near Greens Prairie (water over roadway)

McAllister Rd. near Stewarts Meadow (roadway failure due to erosion from sand pit excavation)

Rock Prairie and Lick Creek

Harvey Road at Carter Creek, Veterans Park (closed; 2 ft. of water)

All police agencies have increased the number of staff and are responding to calls for service. As a reminder as barricades are set in place for road closures, that disregarding these barricades is an arrestable offense. Turn around don’t drown.

All fire service agencies have increased extra staffing to operate additional trucks, ambulances and boats in the event they are needed.

HOW TO REPORT ISSUES

City of Bryan

Use the Help Bryan online form at www.bryantx.gov or call (979) 209-5900. If it is an emergency, dial 9-1-1.

City of College Station

Call College Station Police dispatch at (979) 764-3600 or dial 9-1-1.

Bryan Texas Utilities

Customers are being asked to keep the emergency outage line clear so system operators can focus on communicating with linemen in the field.

There is no need to call to report an outage—the customer’s meter will alert BTU when power is lost.

View Power Outages on the BTU website.

Follow updates on BTU’s Facebook (@BryanTexasUtilities) and Twitter (@BTU_BryanTX) pages.

College Station Utilities

If you have an electric, water or wastewater outage or emergency, have your CSU account number ready and call (855) 528-4278. Click here for more details.

