211 Texas gives information on how flood victims can get help

211 Texas gives information on how flood victims can get help

(Source: 211) (Source: 211)
TEXAS (KXXV) -

If you have loved ones in the areas impacted by TS Harvey and they need information, they can call 211 for help.

They can also visit www.211texas.org. 211 is giving information on food, housing, crisis counseling, and other resources.

211 is a free service of the Texas Health and Human Services Commission.

