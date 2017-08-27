Possible water over roadways in Madison County - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Possible water over roadways in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, TX (KXXV) -

The Madison County said there are possibilities of roadways covered with water.

The Maddison County is urging everyone who does not need to travel to please stay where you are if you are in a safe place!

Several roadways have water along the roadways, and over the road in places.

