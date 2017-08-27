National Weather Service: Rainfall from Harvey could reach 50 inches in some spots, highest ever recorded in Texas

The National Weather Service has declared a flash flood emergency in the Houston area on Sunday.More >>
Rescuers pluck hundreds of people from rising floodwaters left in the wake of Hurricane Harvey.
The capacity crowd of 14,623 cheered McGregor on, but they quieted as the fight progressed and Mayweather showed his dominance.
The Texas Department of Public Safety said two people died in a car accident in Killeen due to wet roads during rain.
If you have loved ones in the areas impacted by TS Harvey and they need information, they can call 211 for help.
