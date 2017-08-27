National Weather Service: Rainfall from Harvey could reach 50 in - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

COLLEGE PARK, Maryland (AP) - National Weather Service: Rainfall from Harvey could reach 50 inches in some spots, highest ever recorded in Texas.

