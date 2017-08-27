Tropical Storm Harvey victims targeted by scam

A scam is going around targeting victims of the tropical storm Harvey in Houston.

Residents in the Houston area should not copy and paste an alleged number for the National Guard even if the intentions seem to be noble.

A message reads "The National Guard is being deployed to our Texas area". If you find yourself in a state of emergency you're asked to call 1-800-527-3907. Please copy and paste or share! is going around on Facebook and Twitter.

That phone number is for an insurance company based out of state and not a number to an actual governmental entity.

You will not be rescued or helped by calling that number. There is no apparent source for the message and a government agency has not shared a number for assistance.

If you are in real danger, you are asked to call 911.

