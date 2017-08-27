Several road closures in Williamson County due to weather - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Several road closures in Williamson County due to weather

(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TX (KXXV) -

The Williamson County Sheriff's Office Robert Chody said there are several road closures throughout the county. 

To see a map of closed roads click here: 

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly