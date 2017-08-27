Houston ISD cancels all classes Monday due to threat of weather

The Houston Independent School district said they are cancelling all classes on Monday, Aug. 28.

All campus and district activities are cancelled due to the threat of inclement weather. Currently, all campuses and district offices are closed and inaccessible.

Classes are scheduled to resume on Tuesday, Aug. 29.

However, the district will continue to monitor developing weather conditions and will determine whether classes can safely resume on Tuesday.

The district will make that decision by noon on Sunday, Aug. 27.

