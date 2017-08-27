Major flood emergency declared in Houston area

The National Weather Service declared a flash flood emergency Sunday in the Houston area.

Houston Fire Department personnel said they've received reports of water going into the second story of houses and apartment complexes in the Southern part of the city. Similar reports of second floor flooding were also coming from the city of Dickinson, near Galveston.

Some streams in the area are eight to ten feet over banks. Crews have made more than a thousand water rescues in the region since Saturday.

The Harris County Flood Control District is asking that people to avoid going into their attic but to find a way onto the roof if they're escaping the rising waters as a last resort. At least 20 inches of rain fell on parts of southeast Houston Sunday, according to the district's warning system.

The 911 system in Houston has been at capacity throughout the night as rainfall has intensified from Tropical Storm Harvey.

As of 7:00 a.m. Sunday, the center of Harvey was located approximately 75 miles southeast of San Antonio and was stationary.

