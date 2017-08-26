Aquarium in Rockport destroyed after Hurricane Harvey - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Aquarium in Rockport destroyed after Hurricane Harvey

ROCKPORT, TX (KXXV) -

The Aquarium at Rockport Harbor has closed until further notice after suffering damage from Hurricane Harvey. 

On their Facebook page, they said that their show-stopping honeycomb moray eel was safely transferred to Texas State Aquarium on Thursday and is safe. The eel will return after they rebuild.

