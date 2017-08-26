Austin waterway ban canceled

A ban on the waterways in Austin has been canceled.

Due to all of the rain falling in Central Texas from Hurricane Harvey, the Austin fire chief previously shut down all of the city's waterways.

In a release, the chief said that the waterway ban was instated due to the amount of water entering Austin waterways. The chief said that high and swift water conditions have made all the waterways unsafe.

Barton Creek, Bull Creek, Lake Austin from Mansfield Dam to Tom Miller Dam, Lady Bird Lake and the Colorado River downstream of Longhorn Dam all had flood conditions.

