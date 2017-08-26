Misspelled Hurricane Harvey hashtag tops Twitter trends

We're not sure who started the misspelled hashtag, but #HurricaneHarvery is definitely not spelled correctly in what is trending on Twitter.

Of all of the tweets using the misspelled hashtag, there is one that is more viral than the rest:

What my mom sends me of my little sister and my dog ??‍?? #HurricaneHarvery pic.twitter.com/FpKPzGw3EC — Liliana (@lilianamacias_) August 26, 2017

Of course, some use the hashtag that will auto-fill and they may not pay any attention to how it is spelled. But a few Tweeters did catch the mistake and a few others.

When it is all said and done, folks along the Gulf Coast are trying to stay informed and are using social media to send and get a lot of their information. They're also using social media to remind everyone we are #StrongerThanTheStorm.

Our prayers are with our fellow Texans and all those in Harvey's path. We are #StrongerThanTheStorm #Harvey2017 #HurricaneHarvey pic.twitter.com/y1tGlrPMEB — KCBD NewsChannel11 (@KCBD11) August 25, 2017

