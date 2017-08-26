Texas Salvation Army to provide care for victims, workers of Harvey

The Salvation Army of Texas will be providing care to survivors and relief workers of Hurricane Harvey by staging disaster units and mobile kitchens throughout the state.

Forty-two mobile kitchens, each with the ability to serve an average of 1,500 meals per day, are preparing in Dallas and San Antonio to be sent around the state. Ten of these are from The Salvation Army in Arkansas and Oklahoma.

“We will be staging a supply of water, cleanup kits, food, and shelter supplies at our 100,000 square foot disaster warehouse in Arlington and we are hopeful that we can identify additional warehouse facilities close to the worst affected areas in the coming days,” said Alvin Migues,The Salvation Army Emergency Services Director for Texas. “We are grateful to our partners during times of disaster like Americares who are providing bottled water and the Midwest FoodBank who have four tractor trailers of food boxes headed for Texas.”

Units with the Salvation Army are working with local Emergency Operations Centers and community partners to provide emergency shelters and support. Corpus Christi units have already provided 164 heater meals, 2,000 snacks and 1,200 bottles of water since Aug. 24 at the DEMA dome and to evacuees boarding buses to San Antonio.

You can visit helpsalvationarmy.org or call 1-800-SAL-ARMY to make a donation to support Hurricane Harvey relief efforts.

