Inmates from Aransas Detention Center evacuated to Brazos County Detention Center

The Brazos County Sheriff's Office said an evacuation was ordered for inmates from Aransas to be transported to the Brazos County Detention Center as a result from Hurricane Harvey.

The inmates were transported to the Brazos County Detention Center late Thursday night.

A total of 104 inmates were evacuated on school buses and in multiple vans.

Brazos County Detention Personnel worked through the early morning hours Friday assigning housing, conducting medical assessments, and other essential tasks.

On Aug. 25 at approximately 10:00 am, the remaining forty inmates arrived and were processed into the Detention Center.

The Sheriff's Office said the process was more difficult with the inmates from Aransas County because more than half of them are Federal Prisoners that must be kept separate from County inmates.

The length of time in Brazos County could be limited to a few days but will be contingent on whether the Aransas County Facility is damaged during the storm.

Brazos County will provide housing, food, and basic medical services to inmates from Aransas County in the same manner that local inmates are managed.

Aransas County will pay $54.00 per day per inmate under the agreement and will provide staffing to supervise the inmates.

