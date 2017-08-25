Food banks mobilize for Hurricane Harvey relief, here's how you can help

Feeding Texas is serving alongside state and federal relief efforts for the expected impact of Hurricane Harvey on the Texas coast.

"When a disaster is too much for one food bank to handle, Feeding Texas steps in to coordinate with the state and other providers so that relief reaches family quickly and the 'second disaster' of an unorganized response is avoided," said the organization in a release Friday.

Coastal food banks are preparing to respond immediately in the aftermath of Harvey by "providing donation, coordination, direct distribution through partner agencies."

Once a disaster area is declared, Texans will be able to have access to "D-Snap" that will provide food relief through EBT debit cards.

To help, find the closest food bank and volunteer and donate after the disaster. If you want to donate food, food banks will need ready-to-eat staples like powdered milk, cereal, canned fruit, fruit cups, peanut butter and jelly, cleaning supplies and more.

Likely affected food banks:



Houston Food Bank

(832) 369-9390

www.houstonfoodbank.org



Galveston Food Bank

(409) 945-4232

www.galvestoncountyfoodbank.org



Food Bank of the Golden Crescent (Victoria)

(361) 578-0591

www.victoriafoodbank.org

Closed Friday



Corpus Christi Food Bank

(361) 887-6291

www.foodbankcc.com



Southeast Texas Food Bank (Beaumont)

(409) 839-8777

www.setxfoodbank.org



Food Bank of the Rio Grande Valley (Pharr)

956-682-8101

www.foodbankrgv.com



Brazos Valley Food Bank (Bryan)

(979) 779-3663

www.bvfb.org



Central Texas Food Bank (Austin)

(512) 282-2111

www.centraltexasfoodbank.org



San Antonio Food Bank

(210) 337-3663

www.safoodbank.org

