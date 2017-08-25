Food banks mobilize for Hurricane Harvey relief, here's how you - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Food banks mobilize for Hurricane Harvey relief, here's how you can help

By Mayra Monroy, Digital Content Producer
TEXAS

Feeding Texas is serving alongside state and federal relief efforts for the expected impact of Hurricane Harvey on the Texas coast. 

"When a disaster is too much for one food bank to handle, Feeding Texas steps in to coordinate with the state and other providers so that relief reaches family quickly and the 'second disaster' of an unorganized response is avoided," said the organization in a release Friday. 

Coastal food banks are preparing to respond immediately in the aftermath of Harvey by "providing donation, coordination, direct distribution through partner agencies." 

Once a disaster area is declared, Texans will be able to have access to "D-Snap" that will provide food relief through EBT debit cards. 

To help, find the closest food bank and volunteer and donate after the disaster. If you want to donate food, food banks will need ready-to-eat staples like powdered milk, cereal, canned fruit, fruit cups, peanut butter and jelly, cleaning supplies and more. 

Likely affected food banks:

Houston Food Bank
(832) 369-9390 
www.houstonfoodbank.org

Galveston Food Bank
(409) 945-4232    
www.galvestoncountyfoodbank.org

Food Bank of the Golden Crescent (Victoria) 
(361) 578-0591    
www.victoriafoodbank.org
Closed Friday

Corpus Christi Food Bank
(361) 887-6291
www.foodbankcc.com

Southeast Texas Food Bank (Beaumont) 
(409) 839-8777    
www.setxfoodbank.org

Food Bank of the Rio Grande Valley (Pharr) 
956-682-8101    
www.foodbankrgv.com

Brazos Valley Food Bank (Bryan)
(979) 779-3663    
www.bvfb.org 

Central Texas Food Bank (Austin)
(512) 282-2111
www.centraltexasfoodbank.org

San Antonio Food Bank
(210) 337-3663
www.safoodbank.org

