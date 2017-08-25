Walmart mobilizes emergency support to prepare for Hurricane Harvey

Walmart said they are ready to use its size and strength to support Texas during Hurricane Harvey.

The Walmart Emergency Operations Center is in full activation.

The Walmart EOC is the company’s centralized platform for crisis coordination with store operations, logistics and several other teams dedicated to helping stores, clubs and customers during and after this storm.

The Walmart EOC is in constant communication with stores and clubs and is accelerating deliveries of bottled water, ready-to-eat foods, flashlights, batteries, fuel containers, and other emergency items to throughout South Texas to help meet customer demand as residents stock up on essential items.

Walmart said associates are focused on serving customers during this critical time, the company is focused on associates’ safety and their needs.

The company has programs in place to assist associates personally that may be impacted by the storm.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.