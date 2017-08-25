Central Texas houses Hurricane Harvey evacuees

Bell County will open shelters for Hurricane Harvey evacuees on Aug. 26.

The state has asked Bell County to set up shelters for those evacuating the coast amid Hurricane Harvey.

Bell County is expected to be ready to receive people on Saturday morning.

More details on the shelters will be released Friday afternoon.

Waco will also be providing free passes to evacuees to skating rinks. Skate Waco plans to distribute pink free admission passes to area hotels for this weekend at either locations, Skate Country or Skate World.

Skate Waco also said those who do not receive passes are able to show their hotel key card for free admission anytime this weekend. There will be a $3 skate rental fee. Skate Waco locations also offer laser tag and Skate Country has a three story indoor playground for children 10 and under.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.