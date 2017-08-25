Police looking for suspect that robbed two gas stations in Waco

The Waco Police Department said they are looking for a suspect that robbed two gas stations in Waco.

On Aug. 24 a male suspect entered an Alon store at 1800 Lyle and displayed a handgun and forced the clerk to give him the cash register's money.

The suspect fled the scene on foot last observed going behind the store.

No one was injured during this aggravated robbery.

About 3 1/2 hours later, what is believed to be the same suspect entered the Alon store at 325 Hillcrest.

The suspect fitting the same description as the prior robbery, showed a handgun, pointing it at the clerk demanding money and two packs of cigarettes.

Again the suspect fled the store on foot and no one was injured during the second aggravated robbery.



No arrest have been made and our investigation is ongoing.

The man is described as Late 30's, heavy set, between 5'8-5'10, tattooed arms, wearing an orange polo shirt, black pants, and a ski mask.

If anyone knows anything about these two incidents you are asked to call police.

